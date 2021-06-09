‘Veep’s Chris Addison & ‘Breeders’ Producer Avalon To Adapt Caimh McDonnell’s ‘The Dublin Trilogy’ Novels For TV

EXCLUSIVE: Chris Addison, who exec produced and directed on HBO’s Veep and is one of the creators of FX and BBC’s Breeders, is to adapt Caimh McDonnell’s The Dublin Trilogy series of novels for television.

Addison, who also directed Anne Hathaway comedy The Hustle, is reteaming with Avalon, the production company behind Breeders as well as HBO’s Last Week Tonight With John Oliver and Showtime’s Flatbush Misdemeanors, which acquired the rights to the books.

The series, which is published by McFori Ink and has sold over 500,000 copies, comprises five books: A Man With One of Those Faces, The Day That Never Comes and Last Orders, prequel Angels in the Moonlight and its sequel Dead Man’s Sins, which will be published June 15.

The books, which are set in Dublin, follow the adventures of an unlikely crime-solving trio.

A Man with One of Those Faces tells the story of what happens to Paul Mulchrone when a simple case of mistaken identity leads him into a complicated web of intrigue in which people keep trying to kill him. The only people willing to help him are Brigit Conroy, the crime-obsessed nurse who got him into the mess in the first place, and Bunny McGarry, an unconventional old-school copper who he has a ‘complicated’ personal history with.

The deal was struck by Caimh’s agents, Ed Wilson of Johnson & Alcock and Emily Hayward-Whitlock of The Artists Partnership.

Caimh McDonnell said, “I’m thrilled to be working with both Avalon and Chris. Breeders, which they made for Sky, is one of my favorite shows of the past few years and Taskmaster got me through at least one of the lockdowns. I’m particularly delighted to be working with Chris as we’re both grizzled veterans of the comedy circuit and I’ve long been a big fan of his brilliant live shows. I know Bunny and the rest of the gang are in very safe hands.”