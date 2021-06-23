Vanessa Bryant Settles Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Island Express Helicopters & Estate Of Ara Zobayan

Vanessa Bryant has settled her lawsuit against Island Express Helicopters and the estate of pilot Ara Zobayan, over the wrongful death of husband Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash last January.

Bryant reached a settlement, in concert with the three families, whose loved ones were also killed in the accident. She and the other plaintiffs filed a “joint notice of settlement and joint request to vacate discovery deadlines” in court on Tuesday. The specific terms of the settlement were kept confidential.

The widow of late NBA star filed the lawsuit against the helicopter company, and the estate of the pilot, in February of last year. In the suit, she claimed that weather conditions on the day of her husband and daughter’s death were not suitable for flying, and that Zobayan failed to address these conditions before and during the flight.

Zobayan perished in the 2020 Calabasas helicopter crash, along with Alyssa Altobelli, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Payton Chester, Sarah Chester and Christina Mauser.

The document filed today by the plaintiff’s attorneys can be viewed in part below.