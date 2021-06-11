Valerie Bertinelli Joins Demi Lovato In NBC Comedy Pilot ‘Hungry’

Valerie Bertinelli is set as a lead opposite Demi Lovato in NBC’s single-camera comedy pilot Hungry, starring and executive produced by Lovato. The casting marks Bertinelli’s first series regular role since her six-season run on TV Land’s hit sitcom Hot In Cleveland. Hungry comes from Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner’s Hazy Mills, SB Projects and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Written and executive produced by Suzanne Martin, Hungry follows a group of friends who belong to a food-issues group helping one another as they look for love, success and the perfect thing in the fridge that’s going to make it all better.

Lovato’s Teddy is a talented food stylist who wants to have a healthy relationship with food and date men who are good for her – but, like so many of us – it’s a struggle.

Bertinelli will play Lisa, Teddy’s (Lovato) mom and quick to point out they are also best friends. She is a warm, loving, self-critical and emotional mess of a woman who has lost and gained the same 30 pounds for 30 years. A restaurant owner, she is constantly thinking about and serving people food.

In addition to Lovato, Bertinelli joins previously announced series regulars Anna Akana, Alex Brightman, Ashley D. Kelley, Jay Klaitz and Rory O’Malley.

Hayes, Milliner & Scooter Braun, Scott Manson and James Shin exec produce. Hungry is produced by Hazy Mills and SB Projects in association with Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Bertinelli is staying with the food theme with her casting on Hungry. She hosts her own cooking show, Valerie’s Home Cooking on Food Network, winning two 2019 Daytime Emmy awards for outstanding culinary program and outstanding host. She also stars in Kids Baking Championship alongside Duff Goodman. She starred as Melanie Moretti alongside Betty White, Jane Leeves, Wendie Malick and Georgia Engel on TVLand’s hit comedy series Hot in Cleveland. Her breakout role came at the age of 14 when she landed the role of Barbara Cooper on Norman Lear’s original One Day At A Time sitcom, which aired on CBS for nine years, ending in 1984, and winning two Golden Globes for her performance. Bertinelli is repped by Jonathan Howard at Innovative Artists, Marc Schwartz & Jack Grossbart at Fusion Management, Eric Weissler at Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.