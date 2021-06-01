UTA Signs ‘Legend Of The Underground’ Filmmaker Nneka Onuorah

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed Nigerian-America filmmaker, producer and activist Nneka Onuorah in all areas. Onuorah’s projects focus on championing social justice across several mediums, including documentary features, series, live events, commercials, campaigns, and scripted features and series.

Most recently, it was announced that her project with HBO, The Legend of the Underground, will debut Tuesday, June 29 on HBO and available to stream on HBO Max. The feature documentary, which premiered at Tribeca Film Festival, is a timely look at the struggle against rampant discrimination in Nigeria today, as seen through the lens of several bold and charismatic, non-conformist youth who fight to live life out loud. Directed by Nneka Onuorah and Giselle Bailey, the film is executive produced by Mike Jackson, John Legend, Ty Stiklorius and Austyn Biggers of Get Lifted Film Co.

Onuorah is best known for her debut feature, The Same Difference, a documentary about internalized homophobia within the U.S. Black lesbian community. The film was nominated for a GLAAD award in the “Best Documentary” category and led to collaborations with Viceland (My House), Netflix (First and Last), Higher Ground (The G Word) and Lionsgate (Black Equals Beauty).

She will continue to be managed by Jordan Cerf at Mosaic and represented by Victoria Cook, Marcie Cleary and Jennifer Batista at Frankfurt Kurnit.