UTA & Activist Artists Management Sign Southern Poverty Law Center

United Talent Agency and Activist have inked nonprofit legal advocacy organization, Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC).

UTA and Activist will rep SPLC’s work across podcasts, scripted and unscripted content in film and television, creating fresh content opportunities.

With a specific focus on the South, the 50-year old SPLC aimed to tackle the remnants of Jim Crow segregation and institutional racism. Since then, SPLC has won numerous landmark legal victories and expanded upon its work to bankrupt the nation’s most radical white supremacist groups, protecting the rights of children, women, the LGBTQ community, incarcerated persons, immigrants and migrant workers, and many others who face discrimination, abuse or exploitation. SPLC is based in Montgomery, Alabama with offices in Atlanta, Tallahassee, Miami, New Orleans, and Jackson.

“The SPLC is thrilled to be partnering with Activist and UTA. Our aim is to elevate the overall message of our organization, to expand our reach to new and younger demographics and use every medium at our disposal to try and affect the change we so desire” said Margaret Huang, President of the SPLC in a statment.

“Activist is honored to partner with the SPLC to raise awareness of their incredibly vital work. Our mission is to increase the visibility of their work with multi-generational audiences around the world.” said Bernie Cahill and Jon Kanak at Activist in a joint statement.

“We know the power of storytelling and how it can influence the world around us,” said UTA TV agent Allyson Chung. “With such a rich organizational history and extensive catalog of research, we are excited to amplify the SPLC’s important work across a variety of verticals. These projects will push us to continue confronting the past while charting the course for a more equitable and racially just future.”