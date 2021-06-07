Univision’s Wild U.S.-Mexico Soccer Final, ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ Premiere Top Sunday Broadcast Ratings

Univision’s coverage of the U.S. men’s national team’s 3-2 victory over rival Mexico in the final of the inaugural CONCACAF Nations League on Sunday night tied ABC’s season premiere of Celebrity Family Feud for the night’s top broadcast in primetime.

The game, which aired live from Denver and was decided in overtime, drew a 0.8 rating and 1.96 million viewers from 9-11 p.m. for the Spanish-language broadcast; it also aired live via CBS Sports Network and Paramount+.

The Americans’ victory in a match that featured at least two occasions of players being hit with bottles thrown from the stands in the always contentious rivalry game, capped a busy sports day that included the Los Angeles Clippers advancing in the NBA playoffs with a Game 7 victory earlier in the day and Simone Biles winning a record seventh all-around title at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships (0.4, 1.93M) which aired on NBC from 7-9 p.m.

CBS won the night overall in viewers according to Nielsen’s Live+Same Day fast nationals, with the night’s most-watched show 60 Minutes (0.4, 6.68M) followed by the Kennedy Center Honors special (0.3, 5.08M), which was tops in viewers from 8-10 p.m. for its 43rd edition. The pre-taped D.C. shindig took a hard hit on the network from its last ceremony back in 2019

ABC’s game-show block swept all three time periods in the demo with Celebrity Family Feud (0.8, 5.46M) followed by The Chase (0.6, 3.91M) and To Tell the Truth (0.4, 3.08M).

On Fox, animation repeats led into a fresh The Moodys (0.2, 530,000). The CW countered with new episodes of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (0.1, 450K) and Batwoman (0.1, 420K) both of which were even in the demo.