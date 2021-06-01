Universal Studios Hollywood Hiring 2,000 Workers As Theme Park Reopens To Full Capacity

Universal Studios Hollywood is ramping up for full-capacity operations. With the ability to jump from its currently-mandated 35% attendance limit to full capacity on June 15, the theme park announced Tuesday that it is looking to fill more than 2,000 jobs. The openings include a wide variety of full-time, part-time, seasonal and professional positions.

The hiring accounts for the park’s traditional summer cycle, attrition and will allow Universal to backfill headcount lost in 2020.

Specific jobs opportunities include those in Attractions; Entertainment, including production assistants and show controllers; Guest Relations; Park Services; Wardrobe; Retail and Parking and Food, including posts as bartenders, baristas, cooks, bakers, food stand attendants and runners. Those interested should visit http://www.USHjobs.com.

More jobs are available in the areas of Finance, Marketing, Human Resources, Engineering and Environmental Health & Safety. To apply, visit http://www.NBCunicareers.com.

Universal Studios Hollywood has been raring to go as Covid infection rates have fallen in California. The park debuted its “Taste of Universal” in mid-March. With rides still closed at that point, it offered visitors weekend access to select themed areas for shopping and eating.

When it reopened April 16 at 25% capacity, Universal Studios Hollywood did not allow out-of-state guests, whether fully vaccinated or not. On April 28, weeks before Disneyland, the park began allowing non-residents who can show proof of vaccination and provide valid ID to buy tickets.

Universal Studios Hollywood offers such rides and attractions as Jurassic World-The Ride, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash! and Despicable Me Minion Mayhem.

The Studio Tour takes guests through an authentic production studio, home to outdoor sets and soundstages used in more than 8,000 movies and television shows, as well as such movie-based rides as King Kong 360 3D and Fast & Furious-Supercharged.

City News Service contributed to this report.