‘United States Of Al’: Rachel Bay Jones Joins Chuck Lorre’s CBS Comedy As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Rachel Bay Jones (Dear Evan Hansen) is set for a recurring role on CBS comedy The United States of Al, starring Adhir Kalyan and Parker Young, from Chuck Lorre, David Goetsch and Maria Ferrari.

Created and written by Goetsch and Ferrari, The United States Of Al is about the friendship between Riley (Young), a Marine combat veteran struggling to readjust to civilian life in Ohio, and Awalmir (Al) (Kalyan), the Interpreter who served with his unit in Afghanistan and has arrived to start a new life in America.

Kelli Goss, Dean Norris and Elizabeth Alderfer also star.

Jones will play Lois, a divorcee who catches Art’s (Norris) eye. Her character will be introduced in Thursday’s episode.

Goetsch & Ferrari, Lorre, Reza Aslan and Mahyad Tousi are executive producers for Warner Bros. Television and Chuck Lorre Productions.

Jones is best known for originating the role of Heidi Hansen in the original Broadway cast of Dear Evan Hansen, for which she received a Tony Award, Emmy Award, Grammy Award, Lucille Lortel Award, and Drama League Nomination for her performance.

She most recently appeared on Amazon’s Panic and also was seen on ABC’s Modern Family, CBS’ God Friended Me, in the Lucas Hedges-Julia Roberts film Ben Is Back, and Critical Thinking from John Leguizamo. She’ll also be seen in a recurring role on the second season of Why Women Kill on Paramount+. She is repped by Paradigm and The Katz Company.

United States of Al airs Thursdays at 8:30 pm on CBS.