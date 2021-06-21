‘Undercover Boss’ Revived By ITV In The UK After Seven-Year Hiatus

EXCLUSIVE: British broadcaster ITV is bringing back Undercover Boss after a seven-year absence from UK screens, Deadline can reveal.

We hear that Studio Lambert is currently in production on the show, which involves a top manager going undercover as an employee in their own company to discover what life is really like for their rank and file staff.

Undercover Boss originally broadcast for six seasons on Channel 4 between 2009 and 2014. Companies featured on the show included lingerie business Ann Summers, delivery firm DHL, and extreme sports clothing brand Quicksilver.

The British version spawned the hugely successful U.S. adaptation, which has aired for 10 seasons on CBS. It famously premiered after the Super Bowl in 2010, when an audience of 38.6 million helped establish it as an enduring hit.

Details about which companies will be featured in the ITV version are being kept under wraps as filming progresses. ITV and Studio Lambert declined to comment.