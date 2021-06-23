UK Talent Agency Hamilton Hodell Ups Two Agents To Partner

EXCLUSIVE: Hamilton Hodell, the UK talent agency that has clients including Daisy Edgar-Jones, Naomi Ackie and Tom Hiddleston, has upped a pair of its employees to partner: Senior Talent Agent Sian Smyth and Head of Commercials, Campaigns and Voice-Over India Sinclair.

Smyth joined the company’s talent division in 2013, building her client list alongside co-agent Madeleine Dewhirst. Sinclair has now been at the agency for 12 years, rising from assistant to run her own division overseeing commercials, campaigns and brand endorsements for the full agency’s roster.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Sian and India to partner status,” said Hamilton Hodell CEO Christian Hodell. “They are both exceptional agents, respected and well-liked in the industry, who display passion, vision and dedication in everything they do. They are a tremendous addition to our already strong team of partners. We look forward to the continued growth and success of the agency.”

The company’s list also includes Hayley Atwell, Anthony Boyle, Martin Compston, Michelle Dockery, Stephen Fry, Joseph Gilgun, Rupert Grint, Vanessa Kirby and more.