UCLA School Of Theater, Film & Television’s Professional Programs Names 2021 Writing Competition Winners

UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television’s Professional Programs has revealed the winners of its 2021 Feature Screenplay, Television Pilot and Acting for the Camera Pitch competitions.

Alexandra Hope Mackey won the Screenwriting competition for her comedy-drama The Beheaded; Shannon Walsh took the Writing for Television Drama Pilot prize for her drama Sylvie’s Mount; Alexis Irvin was the Writing for Television Comedy Pilot winner for her dramedy The Broad in the Huddle, and Ritabhari Chakraborty won the Acting for the Camera Pitch Competition for her multicultural drama Colors of Silence.

Each received a prize of $1,000. They were chosen from among the yearlong Professional Program in Screenwriting, the yearlong Writing for Television Professional Program and the yearlong Acting for the Camera Professional Program.

Walsh was a runner-up in the 2019-20 screenwriting competition for her coming-of-age drama Death, Ghosts & Other Stuff.

The program also named honorable mention recipients for each of the competitions: Colin Moore for crime drama A Ways Out (Screenwriting), Sam Jay Gold for historical dramedy The Republic of West Florida and Donovan Keene for the half-hour dramedy High and Dry (TV Pilots) and Reagan Beatrix Sytsma for the dramedy Deadly Boobs (Acting for the Camera).

Taught by industry experts and leaders working in the entertainment industry, Professional Programs at the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television is in its 28th year of offering numerous graduate-level, non-degree courses modeled after TFT’s master of fine arts curriculum.