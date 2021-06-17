Tyler Perry Plans Atlanta Expansion; New Development To Include Theater District, Restaurants, Retail

Tyler Perry and T.D. Jakes got the go-ahead from local authorities Thursday to purchase over 130 acres in Atlanta including a proposed expansion of Tyler Perry Studios for an entertainment district with theaters, retail shops and restaurants.

Perry will acquire 37 acres adjacent to Tyler Perry Studios, adding to the more than 330 acres he purchased in 2015 and grew into one of the biggest production facilities in the country.

Religious leader, author and filmmaker Jakes is buying 94 acres. Both purchases were approved by the Fort Mac LRA Board (McPherson Implementing Local Redevelopment Authority), which is overseeing the reuse of a 145-acre former military base site in southwest Atlanta.

“Today is a good day. I’m grateful for the opportunity this gives Tyler Perry Studios to extend our footprint in Atlanta and create more opportunities for the people of Southwest Atlanta with restaurants, entertainment venues, and other business opportunities,” Perry said in a statement. ”I’m looking forward to collaborating with my friend T.D. Jakes on his separate but adjacent project and I also want to thank Governor Kemp and Mayor Bottoms for their continued efforts to make Atlanta a better place.”

Related Story Tyler Perry Brings Madea Out Of Retirement For New Netflix Movie

T.D. Jakes Real Estate Ventures develops real estate and programs centered on affordable and workforce housing for families in underserved areas.

Republican Governor George Kemp called the join announcements “a real shot in the arm for an important community within the state of Georgia. Significant job creation such as this will create more opportunities for hardworking Georgians and surrounding small businesses, which are the real backbone of our state’s economy.”

Kamp has had frequent clashes with Atlanta’s Democratic mayor, but not on this. Lance Bottoms said the pact “marks another monumental chapter in the history of Fort Mac. Thank you to Tyler Perry and Bishop TD Jakes for their vision and investment in the Southwest Atlanta community. The positive impact will be felt for generations to come.”

MORE