Tyler Perry Brings Madea Out Of Retirement For New Netflix Movie

Madea is back. Tyler Perry is taking his iconic femme senior character who has grossed over $1 billion at the box office to Netflix with a 12th movie, A Madea Homecoming. A 2022 drop date is planned.

Perry will direct and write with Will Areu and Mark Swinton producing. EPs are Perry and Michelle Sneed.

No plot details yet. Perry reportedly said that Madea would be making her final appearance in the 2019 Lionsgate feature A Madea Family Funeral, which made $75M at the global box office. That’s obviously not the case.

A Madea Homecoming continues Perry’s work with Netflix following last year’s release of A Fall From Grace which was watched by 39M households in its first month. He is also writing, directing and producing A Jazzman’s Blues for Netflix. That pic stars Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer, and unravels 40 years of secrets and lies in a tale of forbidden love and family drama soundtracked by juke joint blues in the deep South.

Perry’s first look deal with Lionsgate expired in 2014 after a six-year stretch.