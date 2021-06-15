‘Trollhunters: Rise Of The Titans’: First Trailer For Guillermo Del Toro’s Netflix/DreamWorks Animation Epic – Annecy

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s the first full trailer for the Guillermo del Toro-executive produced and co-written Trollhunters: Rise Of The Titans. As previously revealed by del Toro, the Netflix-DreamWorks Animation movie will be released on the service July 21. Check out the trailer above, and scroll below for new images.

The trailer release comes as del Toro, executive producer Chad Hammes, and directors Andrew L Schmidt, Francisco Ruiz Velasco and Johane Matte are sitting down for a panel at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

The movie is set in the world created by del Toro in his epic Emmy-winning Tales Of Arcadia trilogy. In the animated fantasy adventure, Arcadia may look like an ordinary town but it lies at the center of magical and mystical lines that makes it a nexus for many battles among otherworldly creatures including trolls, aliens and wizards. Now, the heroes from the Trollhunters series team up in their most epic adventure yet, where they must fight the Arcane Order for control over the magic that binds them all.

The huge voice cast includes Emile Hirsch, Lexi Medrano, Charlie Saxton, Kelsey Grammer, Alfred Molina, Steven Yeun, Nick Frost, Colin O’Donoghue, Diego Luna, Tatiana Maslany, Cole Sand, Nick Offerman, Fred Tatasciore, Brian Blessed, Kay Bess, Piotr Michael, James Hong, Tom Kenny, Angel Lin, Amy Landecker, Jonathan Hyde, Bebe Wood, Laraine Newman, Grey Griffin and Cheryl Hines.

Along with del Toro, writers are Marc Guggenheim, Dan Hageman and Kevin Hageman. Exec producers are del Toro, Marc Guggenheim, Chad Hammes, Dan Hageman and Kevin Hageman.

Here’s a look at some more images:

DreamWorks Animation

DreamWorks Animation