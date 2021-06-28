TriStar Pictures Makes Movie Deal For Julia Seales’ First Novel ‘A Most Agreeable Murder’

EXCLUSIVE: In competition, TriStar Pictures has optioned movie rights to A Most Agreeable Murder, a whodunit by first-time novelist Julia Seales, who is the writers assistant for Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Donald Glover’s Mr. and Mrs. Smith reboot at Amazon.

Seales will adapt her novel, and 3 Arts will produce. Erwin Stoff is producing, and Rachel Kim and Daniel Vang are co-producing. Shary Shirazi and Rikki Jarrett are overseeing for TriStar Pictures.

A Most Agreeable Murder, described as a novel of manners and murder, a Knives Out meets The Favourite, recently sold to Random House’s Emma Caruso in a pre-emptive two-book deal. It will be published in 2023.

Seales, a graduate of Vanderbilt University and UCLA’s MFA program, is repped by 3 Arts and Hansen and Jacobson.