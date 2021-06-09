Deadline Is Launching Its Tribeca Studio As Festival Gets Underway

Deadline Studio is back in action beginning this week with the launch of the Tribeca Festival and our virtual Tribeca Studio Presented by Verimatrix. It will be up and running beginning Thursday and featuring one-on-one video sit-downs with filmmakers and top talent at the fest, which kicks off tonight with its opening film In the Heights and wraps June 19.

Among the conversations already lined up are with Sony Pictures Classics’ 12 Mighty Orphans director/co-writer/producer Ty Roberts and castmembers Martin Sheen and Luke Wilson; IFC’s Werewolves Within with director Josh Rubin and cast Sam Richardson and Milana Vayntrub; RLJE Films’ Ted Bundy drama No Man of God with director Amber Sealey and stars Elijah Wood and Luke Kirby; and Morgan Neville discussing his new Focus Features documentary Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain.

Deadline’s Jill Goldsmith, Matt Grobar and Matthew Carey will moderate the Q&As, which will be part of our overall coverage of the films and events on offer at the festival, one of the first major shindigs in New York City to feature in-person events as the city and the country emerge from the pandemic.

Watch on Deadline

Stay tuned on Deadline for our full coverage.

The Deadline Studio is presented by Verimatrix.