Tribeca Festival Winners: Lauren Hadaway’s ‘The Novice’, ‘Brighton 4th’, ‘Ascension’ Take Top Honors

Lauren Hadaway’s The Novice, about a queer college freshman who joins her university’s rowing team and undertakes an obsessive physical and psychological journey to make it to the top boat, has won the Best U.S. Narrative Feature Film prize at the Tribeca Festival.

Star Isabelle Furman won the best actress prize, and Todd Martin took cinematography honors for the film, the first feature for Hadaway, a former competitive rower.

Brighton 4th, directed by Levan Koguashvili, won the fest’s Best International Narrative Feature Film prize, taking that honor as well as best actor for Levan Tediashvili and screenplay for Boris Frumin. Ascension, directed by Jessica Kingdon, won the top Documentary prize, while Kingdon also won the Albert Maysles Award for Best New Documentary Director.

Competition awards were given in Tribeca’s U.S. Narrative, International Narrative, Documentary, Short Films, Immersive and the first-ever Podcast and Games categories. The winners of festival’s Audience Awards will be announced next week.

The fest on Thursday also bestowed its annual Nora Ephron Award to Chanel James and Taylor Garron for As of Yet. The award, which includes a $25,000 prize, honors excellence in storytelling by a female writer or director embodying the spirit and boldness of the late filmmaker.

Here’s the winners list:

U.S. NARRATIVE COMPETITION

The Founders Award for Best Feature Film

The Novice, directed and written by Lauren Hadaway

Produced by Ryan Hawkins, Kari Hollend, Steven Sims, Zack Zucker

Best Actress

Isabelle Furman, The Novice, directed and written by Lauren Hadaway

Produced by Ryan Hawkins, Kari Hollend, Steven Sims, Zack Zucker

Best Actor

Matthew Leone, God’s Waiting Room, directed and written by Tyler Riggs

Produced by Tyler Riggs, Suvi Riggs

Best Cinematography

Todd Martin, The Novice, directed and written by Lauren Hadaway

Produced by Ryan Hawkins, Kari Hollend, Steven Sims, Zack Zucker

Best Screenplay

Hannah Marks, Mark, Mary, and Some Other People, directed and written by Hannah Marks

Produced by Hannah Marks, Pete Williams, Jon Lullo, Brendan Walter, Jonathan Duffy, Kelly Williams, Stephen Braun

INTERNATIONAL NARRATIVE COMPETITION

Best Feature Film

Brighton 4th, directed by Levan Koguashvili, written by Boris Frumin, Levan Koguashvili

Produced by Irakli Rodonaya, Olena Yershova, Michel Merkt, Kateryna Merkt

Best Actress

Bassant Ahmed & Basmala Elghaiesh, Souad, directed by Ayten Amin, written by Mahmoud Ezzat, Ayten Amin. Produced by Sameh Awad.

Best Actor

Levan Tediashvili, Brighton 4th, directed by Levan Koguashvili, written by Boris Frumin, Levan Koguashvili. Produced by Irakli Rodonaya, Olena Yershova, Michel Merkt, Kateryna Merkt.

Best Cinematography

Elisabeth Vogler, Roaring 20’s, directed by Elisabeth Vogler, written by François Mark, Elisabeth Vogler, Noémie Schmidt, Joris Avodo. Produced by Laurent Rochette.

Best Screenplay

Boris Frumin, Brighton 4th, directed by Levan Koguashvili, written by Boris Frumin, Levan Koguashvili

Produced by Irakli Rodonaya, Olena Yershova, Michel Merkt, Kateryna Merkt

Best New Narrative Director

Nana Mensah, Queen of Glory, directed and written by Nana Mensah

Produced by Jamund Washington, Kelley Robins Hicks, Baff Akoto, Nana Mensah, Anya Migdal

DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION

Best Feature

Ascension, directed by Jessica Kingdon

Produced by Kira Simon-Kennedy, Jessica Kingdon, Nathan Truesdell

Best Editing

Shannon Swan, The Kids, directed by Eddie Martin

Produced by Shannon Swan

Best Cinematography

Bing Liu & Joshua Altman, All These Sons, directed by Bing Liu, Joshua Altman

Produced by Zak Piper, Kelsey Carr, Bing Liu, Joshua Altman

2021 Albert Maysles Award for Best New Documentary Director

Jessica Kingdon, Ascension, directed by Jessica Kingdon

Produced by Kira Simon-Kennedy, Jessica Kingdon, Nathan Truesdell

NORA EPHRON AWARD

Chanel James & Taylor Garron, As of Yet, directed by Chanel James, Taylor Garron

Produced by Ashley Edouard, Taylor Garron

SHORT CATEGORIES

Best Narrative Short

Rongfei Guo, Girl With a Thermal Gun, directed and written by Rongfei Guo

Produced by Du Yating

Special Jury Mention: Leylak

Best Animated Short

Reza Riahi, Navozande, The Musician, directed and written by Reza Riahi

Produced by Eleanor Coleman, Stéphanie Carreras, Philippe Pujo

Short Documentary Award

Ryan White, Coded, directed by Ryan White

Produced by Christopher Leggett, Jessica Hargrave, Conor Fetting-Smith, Rafael Marmor, Marc Gilbar

Student Visionary Award

Robert Brogden, Six Nights, directed and written by Robert Brogden

Produced by Robert Brogden, Kelley Zincone, Izrael Lopez

PODCAST AWARD

Non-Fiction

House of Pod and Wild Bird Trust, Guardians of the River

Fiction

James Kim and Brooke Iskra, Vermont Ave.

Special Jury Mention: Brooklyn Santa

TRIBECA X AWARD

Best Feature

Dear Santa, Director: Dana Nachman; Brand: The United States Postal Service

Best Episodic

Black Owned, Director: Rodney Lucas; Brand: Square

Best Short

Chinese New Year-Nian, Director: Lulu Wang; Brand: Apple

Immersive

Current, Creator: Annie Saunders; Brand: Brookfield Properties

GAMES

2021 Games Award

Norco, from Geography of Robots, published by Raw Fury

IMMERSIVE COMPETITION CATEGORIES

Best Immersive Narrative Competition Award

Michèle Stephenson, Joe Brewster, Yasmin Elayat, The Changing Same: Episode 1

Best Creative Nonfiction Competition Award

Annie Saunders, Current

Storyscapes Award

Felix Gaedtke, Gayatri Parameswaran, Kusunda