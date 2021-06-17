You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Tribeca Festival Winners: Lauren Hadaway’s ‘The Novice’, ‘Brighton 4th’, ‘Ascension’ Take Top Honors

The Novice
Tribeca Festival

Lauren Hadaway’s The Novice, about a queer college freshman who joins her university’s rowing team and undertakes an obsessive physical and psychological journey to make it to the top boat, has won the Best U.S. Narrative Feature Film prize at the Tribeca Festival.

Star Isabelle Furman won the best actress prize, and Todd Martin took cinematography honors for the film, the first feature for Hadaway, a former competitive rower.

Brighton 4th, directed by Levan Koguashvili, won the fest’s Best International Narrative Feature Film prize, taking that honor as well as best actor for Levan Tediashvili and screenplay for Boris Frumin. Ascension, directed by Jessica Kingdon, won the top Documentary prize, while Kingdon also won the Albert Maysles Award for Best New Documentary Director.

Competition awards were given in Tribeca’s U.S. Narrative, International Narrative, Documentary, Short Films, Immersive and the first-ever Podcast and Games categories. The winners of festival’s Audience Awards will be announced next week.

Watch on Deadline

The fest on Thursday also bestowed its annual Nora Ephron Award to Chanel James and Taylor Garron for As of Yet. The award, which includes a $25,000 prize, honors excellence in storytelling by a female writer or director embodying the spirit and boldness of the late filmmaker.

Here’s the winners list:

U.S. NARRATIVE COMPETITION

The Founders Award for Best Feature Film
The Novice, directed and written by Lauren Hadaway
Produced by Ryan Hawkins, Kari Hollend, Steven Sims, Zack Zucker

Best Actress 
Isabelle Furman, The Novice, directed and written by Lauren Hadaway
Produced by Ryan Hawkins, Kari Hollend, Steven Sims, Zack Zucker

Best Actor
Matthew Leone, God’s Waiting Room, directed and written by Tyler Riggs
Produced by Tyler Riggs, Suvi Riggs

Best Cinematography
Todd Martin, The Novice, directed and written by Lauren Hadaway
Produced by Ryan Hawkins, Kari Hollend, Steven Sims, Zack Zucker

Best Screenplay
Hannah Marks, Mark, Mary, and Some Other People, directed and written by Hannah Marks
Produced by Hannah Marks, Pete Williams, Jon Lullo, Brendan Walter, Jonathan Duffy, Kelly Williams, Stephen Braun

INTERNATIONAL NARRATIVE COMPETITION

Best Feature Film
Brighton 4th, directed by Levan Koguashvili, written by Boris Frumin, Levan Koguashvili
Produced by Irakli Rodonaya, Olena Yershova, Michel Merkt, Kateryna Merkt

Best Actress
Bassant Ahmed & Basmala Elghaiesh, Souad, directed by Ayten Amin, written by Mahmoud Ezzat, Ayten Amin. Produced by Sameh Awad.

Best Actor
Levan Tediashvili, Brighton 4th, directed by Levan Koguashvili, written by Boris Frumin, Levan Koguashvili. Produced by Irakli Rodonaya, Olena Yershova, Michel Merkt, Kateryna Merkt.

Best Cinematography
Elisabeth Vogler, Roaring 20’s, directed by Elisabeth Vogler, written by François Mark, Elisabeth Vogler, Noémie Schmidt, Joris Avodo. Produced by Laurent Rochette.

Best Screenplay
Boris Frumin, Brighton 4th, directed by Levan Koguashvili, written by Boris Frumin, Levan Koguashvili
Produced by Irakli Rodonaya, Olena Yershova, Michel Merkt, Kateryna Merkt

Best New Narrative Director
Nana Mensah, Queen of Glory, directed and written by Nana Mensah
Produced by Jamund Washington, Kelley Robins Hicks, Baff Akoto, Nana Mensah, Anya Migdal

DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION

Best Feature
Ascension, directed by Jessica Kingdon
Produced by Kira Simon-Kennedy, Jessica Kingdon, Nathan Truesdell

Best Editing
Shannon Swan, The Kids, directed by Eddie Martin
Produced by Shannon Swan

Best Cinematography
Bing Liu & Joshua Altman, All These Sons, directed by Bing Liu, Joshua Altman
Produced by Zak Piper, Kelsey Carr, Bing Liu, Joshua Altman

2021 Albert Maysles Award for Best New Documentary Director
Jessica Kingdon, Ascension, directed by Jessica Kingdon
Produced by Kira Simon-Kennedy, Jessica Kingdon, Nathan Truesdell

NORA EPHRON AWARD

Chanel James & Taylor Garron, As of Yet, directed by Chanel James, Taylor Garron
Produced by Ashley Edouard, Taylor Garron

SHORT CATEGORIES

Best Narrative Short
Rongfei Guo, Girl With a Thermal Gun, directed and written by Rongfei Guo
Produced by Du Yating

Special Jury Mention: Leylak

Best Animated Short
Reza Riahi, Navozande, The Musician, directed and written by Reza Riahi
Produced by Eleanor Coleman, Stéphanie Carreras, Philippe Pujo

Short Documentary Award
Ryan White, Coded, directed by Ryan White
Produced by Christopher Leggett, Jessica Hargrave, Conor Fetting-Smith, Rafael Marmor, Marc Gilbar

Student Visionary Award
Robert Brogden, Six Nights, directed and written by Robert Brogden
Produced by Robert Brogden, Kelley Zincone, Izrael Lopez

PODCAST AWARD

Non-Fiction
House of Pod and Wild Bird Trust, Guardians of the River

Fiction
James Kim and Brooke Iskra, Vermont Ave.

Special Jury Mention: Brooklyn Santa

TRIBECA X AWARD

Best Feature
Dear Santa, Director: Dana Nachman; Brand: The United States Postal Service

Best Episodic
Black Owned, Director: Rodney Lucas; Brand: Square

Best Short
Chinese New Year-Nian, Director: Lulu Wang; Brand: Apple

Immersive
Current, Creator: Annie Saunders; Brand: Brookfield Properties

GAMES

2021 Games Award
Norco, from Geography of Robots, published by Raw Fury

IMMERSIVE COMPETITION CATEGORIES

Best Immersive Narrative Competition Award
Michèle Stephenson, Joe Brewster, Yasmin Elayat, The Changing Same: Episode 1

Best Creative Nonfiction Competition Award
Annie Saunders, Current

Storyscapes Award
Felix Gaedtke, Gayatri Parameswaran, Kusunda

