Tribeca Festival Winners: Lauren Hadaway’s ‘The Novice’, ‘Brighton 4th’, ‘Ascension’ Take Top Honors

Lauren Hadaway’s The Novice, about a queer college freshman who joins her university’s rowing team and undertakes an obsessive physical and psychological journey to make it to the top boat, has won the Best U.S. Narrative Feature Film prize at the Tribeca Festival.
Star Isabelle Furman won the best actress prize, and Todd Martin took cinematography honors for the film, the first feature for Hadaway, a former competitive rower.
Brighton 4th, directed by Levan Koguashvili, won the fest’s Best International Narrative Feature Film prize, taking that honor as well as best actor for Levan Tediashvili and screenplay for Boris Frumin. Ascension, directed by Jessica Kingdon, won the top Documentary prize, while Kingdon also won the Albert Maysles Award for Best New Documentary Director.
Competition awards were given in Tribeca’s U.S. Narrative, International Narrative, Documentary, Short Films, Immersive and the first-ever Podcast and Games categories. The winners of festival’s Audience Awards will be announced next week.
The fest on Thursday also bestowed its annual Nora Ephron Award to Chanel James and Taylor Garron for As of Yet. The award, which includes a $25,000 prize, honors excellence in storytelling by a female writer or director embodying the spirit and boldness of the late filmmaker.
Here’s the winners list:
U.S. NARRATIVE COMPETITION
The Founders Award for Best Feature Film
The Novice, directed and written by Lauren Hadaway
Produced by Ryan Hawkins, Kari Hollend, Steven Sims, Zack Zucker
Best Actress
Isabelle Furman, The Novice, directed and written by Lauren Hadaway
Produced by Ryan Hawkins, Kari Hollend, Steven Sims, Zack Zucker
Best Actor
Matthew Leone, God’s Waiting Room, directed and written by Tyler Riggs
Produced by Tyler Riggs, Suvi Riggs
Best Cinematography
Todd Martin, The Novice, directed and written by Lauren Hadaway
Produced by Ryan Hawkins, Kari Hollend, Steven Sims, Zack Zucker
Best Screenplay
Hannah Marks, Mark, Mary, and Some Other People, directed and written by Hannah Marks
Produced by Hannah Marks, Pete Williams, Jon Lullo, Brendan Walter, Jonathan Duffy, Kelly Williams, Stephen Braun
INTERNATIONAL NARRATIVE COMPETITION
Best Feature Film
Brighton 4th, directed by Levan Koguashvili, written by Boris Frumin, Levan Koguashvili
Produced by Irakli Rodonaya, Olena Yershova, Michel Merkt, Kateryna Merkt
Best Actress
Bassant Ahmed & Basmala Elghaiesh, Souad, directed by Ayten Amin, written by Mahmoud Ezzat, Ayten Amin. Produced by Sameh Awad.
Best Actor
Levan Tediashvili, Brighton 4th, directed by Levan Koguashvili, written by Boris Frumin, Levan Koguashvili. Produced by Irakli Rodonaya, Olena Yershova, Michel Merkt, Kateryna Merkt.
Best Cinematography
Elisabeth Vogler, Roaring 20’s, directed by Elisabeth Vogler, written by François Mark, Elisabeth Vogler, Noémie Schmidt, Joris Avodo. Produced by Laurent Rochette.
Best Screenplay
Boris Frumin, Brighton 4th, directed by Levan Koguashvili, written by Boris Frumin, Levan Koguashvili
Produced by Irakli Rodonaya, Olena Yershova, Michel Merkt, Kateryna Merkt
Best New Narrative Director
Nana Mensah, Queen of Glory, directed and written by Nana Mensah
Produced by Jamund Washington, Kelley Robins Hicks, Baff Akoto, Nana Mensah, Anya Migdal
DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION
Best Feature
Ascension, directed by Jessica Kingdon
Produced by Kira Simon-Kennedy, Jessica Kingdon, Nathan Truesdell
Best Editing
Shannon Swan, The Kids, directed by Eddie Martin
Produced by Shannon Swan
Best Cinematography
Bing Liu & Joshua Altman, All These Sons, directed by Bing Liu, Joshua Altman
Produced by Zak Piper, Kelsey Carr, Bing Liu, Joshua Altman
2021 Albert Maysles Award for Best New Documentary Director
Jessica Kingdon, Ascension, directed by Jessica Kingdon
Produced by Kira Simon-Kennedy, Jessica Kingdon, Nathan Truesdell
NORA EPHRON AWARD
Chanel James & Taylor Garron, As of Yet, directed by Chanel James, Taylor Garron
Produced by Ashley Edouard, Taylor Garron
SHORT CATEGORIES
Best Narrative Short
Rongfei Guo, Girl With a Thermal Gun, directed and written by Rongfei Guo
Produced by Du Yating
Special Jury Mention: Leylak
Best Animated Short
Reza Riahi, Navozande, The Musician, directed and written by Reza Riahi
Produced by Eleanor Coleman, Stéphanie Carreras, Philippe Pujo
Short Documentary Award
Ryan White, Coded, directed by Ryan White
Produced by Christopher Leggett, Jessica Hargrave, Conor Fetting-Smith, Rafael Marmor, Marc Gilbar
Student Visionary Award
Robert Brogden, Six Nights, directed and written by Robert Brogden
Produced by Robert Brogden, Kelley Zincone, Izrael Lopez
PODCAST AWARD
Non-Fiction
House of Pod and Wild Bird Trust, Guardians of the River
Fiction
James Kim and Brooke Iskra, Vermont Ave.
Special Jury Mention: Brooklyn Santa
TRIBECA X AWARD
Best Feature
Dear Santa, Director: Dana Nachman; Brand: The United States Postal Service
Best Episodic
Black Owned, Director: Rodney Lucas; Brand: Square
Best Short
Chinese New Year-Nian, Director: Lulu Wang; Brand: Apple
Immersive
Current, Creator: Annie Saunders; Brand: Brookfield Properties
GAMES
2021 Games Award
Norco, from Geography of Robots, published by Raw Fury
IMMERSIVE COMPETITION CATEGORIES
Best Immersive Narrative Competition Award
Michèle Stephenson, Joe Brewster, Yasmin Elayat, The Changing Same: Episode 1
Best Creative Nonfiction Competition Award
Annie Saunders, Current
Storyscapes Award
Felix Gaedtke, Gayatri Parameswaran, Kusunda
