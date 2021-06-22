Trevor Noah’s Day Zero Productions Hires Former Marvel Exec Devon Quinn To Oversee TV

EXCLUSIVE: Trevor Noah is bolstering the TV side of his production company Day Zero Productions.

He has hired former Marvel TV exec Devon Quinn as SVP of Television to oversee live-action and animated TV development and production.

Quinn will lead the banner’s television team, which includes Director of Development Ashley Dizon and Creative Executive Gabby Nowack. He will focus on scripted, unscripted development, packaging and production and will help The Daily Show host and his producing partner Haroon Saleem to build out the company’s TV slate by identifying, developing and packaging high-end properties for cable, broadcast, digital and emerging platforms. He will report to Saleem.

Day Zero Productions has a first-look deal with ViacomCBS and has more than 50 projects in development. The company is producing the film adaptation of Trevor Noah’s memoir Born A Crime alongside Mainstay Entertainment and Paramount, with Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o set to star and Liesl Tommy attached to direct.

It is also working with Paramount on a reboot of President’s Analyst, a feature based on 9-year-old chess prodigy Tanitoluwa Adewumi alongside State Street Pictures with Steve Conrad writing and an untitled animated project from Trevor Noah. The company also produced the inaugural Kid of the Year special for Nickelodeon and Time Studios.

Haroon Saleem said, “Devon has an impeccable reputation in the industry and a strong understanding of the essential sea change the media landscape is going through. Coupled with his experience overseeing a variety of compelling series and his exquisite taste in entertaining but purposeful content, we fully envision Devon to be a valuable asset to Day Zero Productions as we continue to grow our television business and promote meaningful content here in the states and abroad.”

Prior to joining Marvel Television, Quinn worked at Ryan Murphy Productions managing the development slate and director hires on the series, Glee, American Horror Story, and The New Normal. He also previously worked in the television department at CAA.

“I’m ecstatic about the opportunity to work with Trevor Noah, Haroon Saleem and the talented group of people at Day Zero Productions. Trevor’s commitment to thought provoking and nuanced storytelling is incredibly refreshing and needed. His international reach and ability to subvert expectations in story is exhilarating. Day Zero’s passion to tell stories that fall outside our comfort zones makes this a creative dream come true. I’m excited for what’s to come and to work alongside this fantastic team,” added Quinn.