Transgender Pastor Paula Stone Williams’ Memoir ‘As A Woman’ In Works As Limited Series By Cannonball Productions

EXCLUSIVE: Sean Hanish and Paul Jaconi-Biery’s Cannonball Productions has secured the rights to transgender pastor Dr. Paula Stone Williams’ just released book As a Woman: What I Learned about Power, Sex, and the Patriarchy after I Transitioned, for development as a limited series based on Williams’ life.



As a Woman is described as a moving and unforgettable memoir of a transgender pastor’s journey from despair to joy as she transitioned from male to female and learned about gender inequity, at home and in the workplace. Published by Atria Books, a division of Simon & Schuster, As a Woman was released on June 1, appropriately during Pride month.

Williams will be involved in the development of the series, with Cannonball’s Hanish and Jaconi-Biery, along with Trevor Brisbin, all serving as Executive Producers on the project.

“Paula’s story is incredibly timely, and the honesty with which she tells it took our breath away,” said Hanish and Jaconi-Biery. “Her journey is riddled with betrayal, sadness and true loneliness, but also radiates with the joy of becoming authentically herself. All along the way, Paula never doubts the love she has for her family, her community or her faith. We’re grateful to be able to help bring her story to the wider audience that it deserves.”

“There has been a lot of interest in sharing my story on screen,” said Williams, “but I am pleased to announce that I’ve decided to work with the wonderful people at Cannonball Productions to develop a limited series based on my life as depicted in my new memoir, As A Woman – What I Learned About Power, Sex, and the Patriarchy After I Transitioned. After watching their brilliant films, Return to Zero, and Saint Judy, I knew I trusted the team at Cannonball to tell my story. I’m looking forward to our work together.”

Williams is an internationally known speaker on gender equity, LGBTQ advocacy, and religious tolerance. She is also a pastor and pastoral counselor in Boulder County, Colorado. Williams has been featured in The New York Times, TEDWomen, TEDSummit, TEDxMileHigh, Red Table Talk, The Denver Post, New York Post, New Scientist Magazine, Radio New Zealand, and many other media outlets. Her TED talks have had more than five million views.