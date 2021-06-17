Topic Partners With Statement Films To Develop Projects From African & Diaspora Female Creators; Pitches To Be Accepted Through August 16

EXCLUSIVE: Topic is partnering with Statement Films to support, develop and finance projects from African and diaspora female creators.

First Look Media’s streaming service and Areej Noor’s women-led startup will be accepting pitches for thriller, sci-fi, suspense, mystery and crime stories from African and diaspora women, now through August 16.

The organizations will be considering ideas for films, as well as episodic series. They are hoping to spotlight programming that will grab the attention of a global audience, while also exploring lesser-known human experiences. Select projects will be funded for further development, the goal being for them to ultimately appear on the Topic streaming service.

“Our partnership with Statement Films is a perfect match,” said Ryan Chanatry, General Manager of Topic. “We share a passion for uplifting voices that deserve to be heard so that everyone can tell their story with equity.”

“We’re so excited to work with Areej and her team at Statement Films to develop series and films from talented African and diaspora female creators and help bring their work to a North American audience,” said Gena Konstantinakos, who serves as VP, Originals for Topic.

“We’re thrilled about our partnership with Topic,” added Areej Noor, Founder and CEO of Statement Films. “Our shared goal of nurturing the next generation of African women storytellers plays a part in shifting African narratives and steering in a new wave of women-led African cinema and television for global audiences.”

For a timeline and full list of rules, as well as other submission details, click here.