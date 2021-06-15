Tomorrow Studios Promotes Becky Clements To Partner

Snowpiercer producer Tomorrow Studios has upped President Becky Clements to partner alongside CEO Marty Adelstein.

The move comes ahead of the launch of its Rose Byrne comedy Physical on Apple TV+ on Friday – Clements was a key driver in this project.

Clements has worked with Adelstein for over a decade and she will continue to have oversight of the company’s production slate, which include Snowpiercer, which is currently in production on its third season, Cowboy Bepop, which is launching on Netflix in the fall, 10-Year Old Tom, which will air on HBO Max later this year, and the pilot for Let The Right One In, which starts production soon for Showtime.

ITV-backed Tomorrow Studios is also developing the first U.S. scripted project from The Bureau producer Éric Rochant.

Related Story 'Snowpiercer' Season Finale: EP Becky Clements Talks Melanie's Fate, Josie's Developing Powers, & A Major Character To Be Introduced In Season 3

Previous credits for Clements and Adelstein include Amazon’s Hanna, Fox’s Last Man Standing, TNT’s Good Behavior and NBC’s Aquarius.

Clements began her career in New York at The Jon Stewart Show and The NFL Today, before rising to EVP at Brillstein Grey Television, where she shepherded over 50 pilots and long-running hit series including Newsradio, Just Shoot Me and Samantha Who.

“Marty is a great friend and partner. He and I have always shared a mutual appreciation for one another as we have grown Tomorrow Studios into a meaningful scripted production company. We are bold in our storytelling, committed to A-list talent, and we share a goal of creating interesting series with global appeal. I appreciate this formalized partnership reflecting our daily collaboration and to be a part of a company where I look forward to going to work every day,” said Clements.

“Becky has been an incredible partner in establishing Tomorrow Studios as a leader in scripted entertainment. She cultivates longstanding relationships with talent on both sides of the camera and has earned an abundance of trust from network and streaming partners,” added Adelstein.