Tom Spezialy Inks Overall Deal With Amazon Studios, Joins Marvel Series ‘Silk’ As Showrunner

EXCLUSIVE: Tom Spezialy, coming off a run as an executive producer on HBO’s Emmy-winning limited series Watchmen, has signed an overall deal with Amazon Studios. Under the pact, I hear Spezialy has joined Silk, Sony Pictures Television’s upcoming live-action Marvel series, which reportedly is headed to Amazon’s Prime Video as SVOD distributor. Reps for Amazon and Sony declined comment.

I hear Spezialy will serve as executive producer/showrunner on the series alongside executive producer Lauren Moon, a writer on Sony TV’s Netflix series Atypical, who wrote the Silk TV adaptation based on the Korean-American comic book superhero, created by Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos.

Spider-man: Into the Spider-verse’s Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who oversee Sony’s suite of TV series based on Sony’s Universe of Marvel characters, executive produce Silk with Spider-Man franchise producer Amy Pascal.

As executive producer of another comic book TV adaptation, Damon Lindelof’s Watchmen, Spezialy shared in the show’s Outstanding Limited Series Emmy Award. He also co-created Starz’s Ash vs Evil Dead and executive produced The Leftovers, Desperate Housewives, Reaper and Dead Like Me. He is repped by Manage-ment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Silk (aka Cindy Moon) first appeared as a faceless cameo in Marvel Comics’ The Amazing Spider-Man #1 in April 2014. She was part of the new Agents of Atlas team, which debuted in a War of the Realms tie-in and later got their own five-issue limited series. A new Silk ongoing series by writer Maruene Goo and artist Takeshi Miyazawa was set to be published in July 2020 but was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. It was released in March 2021.

The character has been portrayed by Tiffany Espensen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.