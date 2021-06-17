Tom Hiddleston Signs Up To Read ‘Bedtime Story’ For BBC Pre-School Channel CBeebies

Loki himself is going to read children of the UK a superhero story just before bedtime.

Tom Hiddleston has signed up to present a CBeebies Bedtime Story, which premieres on BBC pre-school channel CBeebies on June 25. The British actor will read Sue Hendra and Paul Linnet’s Supertato, which tells the story of a superhero potato and a supervillain pea.

Hiddleston opens the story by saying: “Tonight’s bedtime story is all about a supervillain. This guy is really naughty, very cheeky… and bright green. But never fear, because where there’s trouble, a superhero is sure to follow.”

He joins an illustrious group of former CBeebies story readers, including Regé-Jean Page, Tom Hardy, Chris O’Dowd, and Tom Ellis.