‘Titans’ Alum Anna Diop To Star in ‘Nanny’ For Stay Gold Features And Topic Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Anna Diop is set to star in the Stay Gold Features And Topic Studios Pic Nanny. Topic Studios and LinLay Productions had teamed up to finance and produce. Nikyatu Jusu’s will write and direct.

A timely thriller that puts the immigrant story front and center, the film follows an undocumented nanny (Diop) who takes a job caring for the privileged child of a wealthy Manhattan family on the Upper East Side in the hopes that she may earn enough money to bring her six-year-old son from West Africa to live with her in New York. As Aisha prepares for the arrival of her young son, a violent supernatural presence invades her reality, threatening the “American Dream” she so painstakingly pieced together.

Selected as a screenplay for the 2019 Sundance Institute Creative Producing Lab & Summit, the script was chosen for Sundance’s 2020 Writer’s Lab and the 2020 Director’s Lab. The script was also featured on the 2020 Blacklist. Additionally, the project has been recognized as part of the 35 projects chosen for the 2020 Creative Capital Awards.

The film will be produced by Nikkia Moulterie and Stay Gold Features’ Daniela Taplin Lundberg. Maria Zuckerman, Ryan Heller and Michael Bloom for Topic Studios will exec produce along with Rebecca Cammarata of Stay Gold Features; Sumalee Montano and Grace Lay of LinLay Productions. Jusu will also executive produce.

Production is set to begin in June in New York City on June 28, 2021.

Diop is best known for her role on the DC Universe series Titans as Kory Anders aka Starfire. On the film side her credits include Us, Message From the King and Something About Her. She is represented by M88 and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.