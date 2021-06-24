First Look: Timothée Chalamet & Taylor Russell In Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Bones And All’

Here is the first image from Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All, a drama that stars Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet as star-crossed young lovers surviving on the margins of society, who meet and join together for a thousand-mile odyssey which takes them through the back roads, hidden passages, and trap doors of Ronald Reagan’s America. Despite their best efforts, all roads lead back to their terrifying pasts and to a final stand which will determine whether their love can survive their otherness.

Pic reunites Dune star Chalamet with his Call Me By Your Name director Guadagnino, in the first film the Italian director has shot in America. He’s filming right now in the Ohio tri-state area. The film, adapted by David Kajganich from the Camille DeAngelis novel, also stars Mark Rylance, André Holland, Jessica Harper, Michael Stuhlbarg, David Gordon-Green, Francesca Scorsese and Chloë Sevigny.

Pic is a Frenesy Film Company and Per Capita Productions movie, produced by Kajganich, Theresa Park for Per Capita Productions, Guadagnino and Marco Morabito for Frenesy Film Company, Francesco Melzi d’Eril and Gabriele Moratti for Memo, Lorenzo Mieli for The Apartment Pictures (a Fremantle Company), and Peter Spears for Cor Cordium. It is executive produced by Giovanni Corrado and Raffaella Viscardi. The film has its financing from Italy-based The Apartment Pictures (a Fremantle Company), Enzio Ricci’s 3 Marys, Memo, Tender Stories, Adler, Elafood, Elafilm, Manila, Serfis and Wise.

Watch on Deadline

Sales will be handled by The Apartment Pictures (a Fremantle Company), Frenesy Film, Memo and 3 Marys.