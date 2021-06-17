Paul Feig & Tiffany Haddish Team For Musical Dance Dramedy ‘Throw It Back’ With ‘The Lion King’ Actress Shahadi Wright Joseph To Star — Cannes Market Hot Package

EXCLUSIVE: Paul Feig (Bridesmaids) and Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip) are set to produce musical dance dramedy Throw It Back, which MadRiver and CAA Media Finance will be launching at the virtual Cannes market.

Haddish will take a supporting role in the hot package, which will star Us and The Lion King (reboot) actress Shahadi Wright Joseph. The ascending teenage actress voiced young Nala in the 2019 Disney juggernaut and also stars in Amazon’s horror series Them.

Throw It Back follows Wytrell, a high school senior who has never stood out from the crowd. After a controversial superstar Miami rapper decides to feature the renowned dance team from her high school in his latest music video, it throws the school into chaos, and Wytrell battles for a spot on the squad and her final chance to be in the spotlight. The film is a dance-filled musical dramedy set to a soundtrack of southern hip hop and HBCU collegiate band rhythms.

Shadae Lamar Smith, who previously served as the resident music video director for Will.i.am, will direct, marking his feature directorial debut. The screenplay was written by Smith and 2021 Film Independent Screenwriting Fellow Rochée Jeffrey (Woke).

Watch on Deadline

Feigco Entertainment’s Paul Feig and Laura Fischer, Rochée Jeffrey, and She Ready Production’s Tiffany Haddish and Melanie Clark are producing. Feigco’s Lynne Hedvig is executive producing.

CAA Media Finance is repping domestic. Mad River is handling international sales.

Bridesmaids and Spy director Feig is currently in production on The School for Good and Evil for Netflix and Welcome to Flatch for Fox. Other films and TV projects in the works include Leftover Daughters, with Judy Weng for Lionsgate TV and NBC; Minx, the Ophelia Lovibond and Jake Johnson led series for HBO Max; the Netflix romantic comedy Someone Great; Love Life for HBO Max, currently in production of its second season.

Haddish’s She Ready Productions is currently developing Tracey’s Life Matters, The Bardess, The Untitled Aida Rodriguez Project, Mystery Girl, Homecoming Queen, The Untitled Flo Jo Biopic and Down Under Cover.

Joseph is represented by A3 Artists Agency, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein; Smith is represented by Energy Entertainment; Jeffrey is represented by UTA, Rain Management Group, and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz; Feig is represented by CAA; and Haddish is represented by UTA, Brillstein Entertainment, and Ziffren Brittenham.