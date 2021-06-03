Tiffany Haddish To Star As Olympic Icon Florence Griffith Joyner In Game1 Biopic

Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish will produce and star in a game 1 biopic about 3x Olympic Gold-winning track and field athlete Florence Griffith Joyner (“Flo-Jo”), which was one of the actress’ heroes growing up.

Haddish will play Flo-Jo, in a feature that tells the story of the Olympian’s remarkable life and untimely death, showcasing her historic feats, but also her enduring impact on the entire world of sports and in the communities that needed her help and inspiration the most. Therese Andrews, EVP of Production at game1, is spearheading the entire project.

game1 co-CEO’s Basil Iwanyk and Greg Economou will also serve as producers on this film. In addition, Flo-Jo’s widower and former coach, Al Joyner, will serve as a producer and creative consultant on the project. Haddish is already practicing many of Flo-Jo’s training methods and routines. He has already begun training Haddish to be prepared to play the role of Flo-Jo.

Haddish and game1 are also partnering on a documentary series and a podcast related to the feature.

Melanie Clark of She Ready Productions will also serve as a producer, while Jonathan Fuhrman of Thunder Road Pictures will serve as an EP.

“We are thrilled to partner with Tiffany on such an important project,” said Iwanyk. “Tiffany has established herself as one of the greatest entertainers in the world today – helping her tell the story of her idol Flo-Jo is an amazing honor and privilege.”

“I am looking forward to telling Flo-Jo’s story the way it should be told,” said Haddish. “My goal with this film is making sure that younger generations know my ‘she-ro’ Flo-Jo, the fastest woman in the world to this day, existed.”

“I am so elated to team up with game1 and Tiffany Haddish on this project,” said Joyner. “Working with Tiffany has been a great pleasure – she is incredibly dedicated, focused, and committed to portraying the spirit of Florence accurately, whose legacy of making a difference in the world will live on for generations to come. I hope that this film touches all who see it and inspires people to BE the change the world so desperately needs right now!”

“This is storytelling at its best – a global superstar portraying and honoring another global superstar,” said Economou. “We are excited to attach relevant brands to participate in these projects and find the most powerful distribution partners for this project – for them to be associated with Tiffany and Flo-Jo is a golden opportunity.”

game1 is a sports-oriented content studio focused on the development, production, and distribution of premium content that creates a bridge between sports-based intellectual property and brands and Hollywood.