‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot Star Thomas Doherty Inks With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Thomas Doherty, one of the stars of HBO Max’s upcoming reboot of Gossip Girl, has signed with WME, marking the first time he has had U.S. representation. The move comes as the series readies for its July 8 premiere.

The Scotland-born Doherty’s career has been ramping up since he was cast as Harry Hook in Disney Channel’s The Descendants franchise, appearing in the second and third installments. He most recently appeared in Hulu’s High Fidelity which starred Zoe Kravitz. His other TV credits include HBO’s Catherine the Great and the CW’s Legacies.

Almost a decade after the end of the original series on the CW, Gossip Girl returns with the same narrator (Kristen Bell), though her blog exposing the secrets of privileged upper-class Manhattan teens is now an Instagram account. Doherty and star Tavi Gevinson are joined in the cast by Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak and Savannah Lee Smith.

Doherty a graduate of the MGA Academy of the Performing Arts, continues to be repped by Olivia Bell Management in the UK, Anonymous Content and Peikoff Mahan.