‘The Witcher’: Netflix Drops Cryptic First Look At Season 2, Teams With CD Projekt Red For WitcherCon

Netflix finally threw fans of The Witcher a bone with a quick, cryptic look at what’s to come in season two during the last day of Geeked Week.

The sophomore season, starring Henry Cavill, has been in production since February 2020. Though Netflix did not provide fans with any updates on a season two release date, the streamer teased Freya Allan’s Ciri, a mysterious dagger and cryptic runes.

Season two will follow Geralt of Rivia (Cavill), convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, who seeks to bring Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen.

While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.

The journey of season two production has been a treacherous one for The Witcher team. Production west of London came to a screeching halt November 2020 after numerous people involved in the series tested positive for Covid-19. Just a month later season two production came to another stop as Cavill incurred an injury on set.

In addition to the quick teaser, Netflix revealed that it will partner with Cyberpunk and The Witcher developer CD Projekt Red to host WitcherCon. The event inspired by both the series and the video game will take place July 9, 2021.

See The Witcher season two teaser below.