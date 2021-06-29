Skip to main content
The Weeknd To Star In & Write Pop Singer Cult Drama Series ‘The Idol’ With Sam Levinson In The Works At HBO

The Weeknd, Sam Levinson
(L-R): The Weeknd, Sam Levinson Courtesy of Pari Dukovic / HBO

The Weeknd will try his hand at acting with a drama series from Sam Levinson in development at HBO. The premium cabler is developing The Idol, which the “Blinding Lights” singer, otherwise known as Abel Tesfaye, would star in, co-write and executive produce.

Euphoria creator Levinson co-created the series with Tesfaye and Reza Fahim, a former nightlife entrepreneur-turned-writer who is also The Weeknd’s producing partner.

The series follows a female pop singer who starts a romance with an enigmatic L.A. club owner who is the leader of a secret cult.

Joseph Epstein will serve as showrunner and writer on the project. Levinson, Tesfaye, Fahim, Epstein, Ashley Levinson, Kevin Turen, Bron Studios’ Aaron L. Gilbert will exec produce.

Mary Laws, who has written on Succession and Preacher, will write and co-exec produce. The Weeknd’s manager Wassim “SAL” Slaiby and creative director La Mar C. Taylor will also co-exec produce.

Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye is represented by Slaiby at Salxco, Christian Carino at CAA, and Kenny Meiselas at Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks. Levinson is represented by WME, Stuart Manashil and Sloss Law.

