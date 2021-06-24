‘The Upshaws’ Renewed For Season 2 By Netflix

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has renewed multi-camera comedy series The Upshaws, from co-creators, executive producers and co-showrunners Regina Hicks and Wanda Sykes, for a second season. In a vote of confidence to the blue-collar sitcom, starring Mike Epps, Sykes and Kim Fields, is has been picked up for a 16 half-hour episodes, expected to run in two batches of 8, an increase from the 10-episode first season.

“Wanda and Regina have created a fresh entry in the tradition of Black sitcoms that’s real, relatable, full of heart and incredibly funny,” said Tracey Pakosta, Netflix’s Head of Comedy. “We’re thrilled to see where they, along with their talented cast, take the Upshaws in the second season.”

The Upshaws, which premiered on May 12, 2021, has been attracting awards attention. It has been a rare breakout for Netflix, which has struggled to get traction with multi-camera sitcoms as its development model does not include pilots whose role is often key for multi-camera comedies. Beside early success stories Fuller House and The Ranch, Family Reunion has been one of the brightest spots on Netflix’s multi-cam slate where the majority of the shows have not gone beyond one season.

“We are so excited we get to bring this amazing show back for a second season,” Hicks said. “And thankful that Netflix saw and felt all the love we got for this wonderful family. Looking forward to bringing more Upshaws’ joy to all who fell in love with them.”

Hicks, Sykes and Epps executive produce the series with Page Hurwitz and Niles Kirchner.

In The Upshaws, Bennie Upshaw (Epps), the head of a Black working class family in Indianapolis, is a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess just trying his best to step up and care for his family — wife Regina (Fields), their two young daughters (Khali Spraggins, Journey Christine) and firstborn son (Jermelle Simon), the teenage son (Diamond Lyons) he fathered with another woman (Gabrielle Dennis) — and tolerate his sardonic sister-in-law (Wanda Sykes), all without a blueprint for success. But the Upshaws are determined to make it work, and make it to the next level, together. Page Kennedy also stars.

