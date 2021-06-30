BCDF Pictures Picks Up NY Times Romantic Comedy Bestseller ‘The Unhoneymooners’

EXCLUSIVE: BCDF Pictures has taken the rights to Christina Lauren’s New York Times bestseller The Unhoneymooners which they’re developing for the big screen.

Joseph Muszynski adapted the novel and BCDF Pictures’ Claude Dal Farra and Brian Keady are producing with Kelsey Law. Lauren is the combined pen name of Christina Hobbs and Lauren Billings, the #1 internationally bestselling authors of seventeen New York Times bestselling novels published in over 30 languages.

The Unhoneymooners tells the story of Olive Torres and her nemesis Ethan Thomas, who are the only people not affected when Olive’s sister’s entire wedding party gets food poisoning. Suddenly there’s a free honeymoon up for grabs, and Olive will be damned if Ethan gets to enjoy paradise solo. Agreeing to a temporary truce, the pair head for Maui to assume the role of loving newlyweds.

The novel has sold over 1M copies worldwide. It has over 175K Goodreads ratings and received starred reviews from Publishers Weekly, Kirkus, and Library Journal. It was a 2019 Goodreads Choice Award semifinalist and an Amazon Best Romance of 2019. It has been named a “Must-Read” by TODAY, Us Weekly, Bustle, BuzzFeed, and Entertainment Weekly.

Watch on Deadline

Lauren said, “We are thrilled to be working with BCDF Pictures on the adaptation of The Unhoneymooners, and completely obsessed with the hilarious script. We cannot wait for new and longtime fans of the book to experience it on screen. Olive and Ethan couldn’t be in better hands!”

BCDF Pictures is producing several book adaptations this year, including The Ploughmen, with Ed Harris directing and Robert Duvall and Garrett Hedlund starring, as well as New York Times Bestseller The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry, starring Kunal Nayyar, Christina Hendricks, and Lucy Hale. BCDF is also in post-production on Michael Morris’ To Leslie, starring Andrea Riseborough and Allison Janney, as well as the Lucy Hale romantic comedy The Hating Game, based on the bestselling novel by Sally Thorne.