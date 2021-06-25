‘The Tonight Show’ Co-Showrunner Nedaa Sweiss Strikes Overall Deal with Universal Television

Nedaa Sweiss, co-showrunner of The Tonight Show, is staying in the NBCUniversal family.

Sweiss has struck an overall deal with Universal Television in addition to continuing her role on the NBC late-night series.

She will develop new scripted projects for broadcast, cable and streaming platforms.

It comes after Sweiss, who is one of the youngest showrunners of a late-night show, developed a couple of broadcast projects last year.

She developed multi-camera comedy Middle Class Murdochs, a family comedy set in an Ohio carpet store, with writer Jonathan Adler for CBS, via CBS Studios, and neighbors single-camera comedy Real People, which she worked with Late Night director Nisha Ganatra, Ruben Fleischer and David Bernad’s The District and ABC Signature on.

Prior to this, she served as head writer of The Tonight Show and was a writer on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

“So many of my favorite shows that made me want to write comedy were NBCUniversal shows, so this really is a dream,” said Sweiss. “And working with Universal Television during my time at The Tonight Show has shown me how collaborative and encouraging they are as partners.”

“We’ve greatly admired Nedaa’s contributions to late-night television over the years, and are excited to be collaborating with her as she expands her reach into new kinds of projects,” said Jim Donnelly, EVP, Comedy, Universal Television.

Sweiss is repped by CAA, Artists First and attorney Todd Rubenstein.