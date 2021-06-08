‘The Terminal List’: Catherine Dyer Joins Amazon’s Thriller Conspiracy Series As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Catherine Dyer (Stranger Things) is set for a key recurring role opposite Chris Pratt on Amazon’s conspiracy-thriller series The Terminal List, based on Jack Carr’s bestselling novel. Riley Keough, Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch and Jeanne Tripplehorn also star in the series, which Pratt executive produces along with Antoine Fuqua, who directs, and writer David DiGilio. The Terminal List is a co-production from Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.

Written by DiGilio, The Terminal List follows James Reece (Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life but the lives of those he loves.

Dyer will play Rachel Campbell, James Reece’s (Pratt) mother-in-law. After an unspeakable tragedy befalls her family, Rachel wears her grief on her sleeve, and lets her doubts about her son-in-law be known.

DiGilio, who serves as showrunner, Carr and Pratt executive produce alongside Jon Schumacher through Indivisible Productions, Fuqua through Fuqua Films and writer Daniel Shattuck.

Dyer is known for her recurring role as Agent Connie Frazier in season 1 of Netflix’s Stranger Things. She also has recurred on Fox’s The Resident and recently wrapped a recurring role on season 2 of The Morning Show for Apple TV as well as Just Beyond for Disney+ and A Unicorn for Christmas for Hallmark. Her other recent work includes Black Lightning and starring roles in the feature films Active Shooter and The Devil To Pay. She’s repped by HRI Talent, Huxley Management and AMT.