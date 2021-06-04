‘The Terminal List’: Arlo Mertz, Christina Vidal Mitchell & Jared Shaw Join Amazon Conspiracy Thriller Series

EXCLUSIVE: Arlo Mertz (Mank) is set as a series regular and Christina Vidal Mitchell (United We Fall) and Jared Shaw (SEAL Team) have been tapped for recurring roles on Amazon’s conspiracy-thriller series The Terminal List, based on Jack Carr’s bestselling novel. They join stars Chris Pratt, Riley Keough, Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch and Jeanne Tripplehorn in the series, which Pratt executive produces along with Antoine Fuqua, who directs, and writer David DiGilio. The Terminal List is a co-production from Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.

Written by DiGilio, The Terminal List follows James Reece (Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life but the lives of those he loves.

Mertz will play Lucy Reece, daughter of James (Pratt) and Lauren Reece (Keough).

Vidal Mitchell will portray Mac Wilson, a U.S. Marshal and number two on the San Diego Fugitive Task Force. Sharp, witty, and tough as nails, Mac is an invaluable asset in the hunt for James Reece. She, herself, was former Military before joining the U.S. Marshals, and in another world, she might be friends with her target. But Mac doesn’t believe operators should function as judge, jury, and executioner. And she won’t rest until the rogue Navy SEAL is apprehended.

Shaw, a former Navy SEAL who also serves as an associate producer, will be playing a Navy SEAL on the series. He recurs as Ernest ‘Boozer’ Vickers. Beloved by his Navy SEAL brothers, his goodwill is a welcome reprieve from the burden of war. Boozer refuses to be bowed by loss and does what he can to help James Reece cope with grief.

DiGilio, who serves as showrunner, Carr and Pratt executive produce alongside Jon Schumacher through Indivisible Productions, Fuqua through Fuqua Films and writer Daniel Shattuck.

Mertz will next be seen as Young Susan Ford on Showtime’s anticipated First Ladies, opposite Michelle Pfeiffer and Dakota Fanning. Previous credits include small supporting roles in David Fincher’s Mank for Netflix, and Noah Hawley’s Lucy in the Sky, opposite Natalie Portman. She is repped by The Osbrink Agency & Authentic Talent and Literary Management.

Vidal Mitchell most recently starred opposite Will Sasso in ABC comedy series United We Fall. She’ll next be seen in a guest-starring role in Apple+’s The Shrink Next Door with Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd. Vidal is repped by McKeon/Myones Entertainment, BRS/Gage Talent Agency, and Neil Meyer at Meyer & Downs LLP.

Shaw was most recently seen in a guest role on SEAL Team. He’ll next be seen on the big screen in The Tomorrow War. He’s repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment