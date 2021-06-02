‘The Terminal List’: LaMonica Garrett, Alexis Louder & Tom Amandes To Recur In Amazon Thriller Series

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon’s conspiracy thriller series The Terminal List welcomes a trio of actors to its cast with the addition of LaMonica Garrett, Alexis Louder and Tom Amandes in recurring roles.

They will join previously announced talent Chris Pratt, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Constance Wu, Riley Keough, Taylor Kitsch and Jeanne Tripplehorn.

Based on Jack Carr’s bestselling novel and written by David DiGilio, The Terminal List follows James Reece (Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life but the lives of those he loves.

Executive producers are Pratt, Carr, Antonia Fuqua through Fuqua Films, and writer Daniel Shattuck. DiGilio serves as showrunner and also executive produces. The Terminal List is a co-production from Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.

LaMonica Garrett joins the cast as Commander Fox, a strong institutionalist who never loses sight of the greater mission – he preaches integrity, honor, and trust, and knows a SEAL’s actions always reflect on the uniform. Cox remains a bulldog even in the face of imminent threat. He’s an institutionalist who never loses sight of the greater mission and preaches integrity, honor, and trust.

Garrett has appeared on OWN’s Delilah and has acted as The Monitor and The Anti-Monitor in CW titles including Arrow, Supergirl, Batwoman, The Flash and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. His additional credits include Designated Survivor, The Last Ship, Primal and Clemency. His reps are APA, Coronel Group and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.

Louder will take on Nicole Deptul, a junior FBI agent and mother of two. She’s a “company gal” through and through. While her colleagues would kill for an incoming high profile case involving Navy SEAL James Reece, Nicole may quietly be hoping things stay the course. But regardless, she’s always ready for battle.

The actress, who previously appeared alongside Pratt for Tomorrow’s War, will act in Joe Carnahan’s Cop Shop, which also features Frank Grillo and Gerard Butler. Other credits include The Good Lord Bird and Watchmen.

Lastly, Amandes joins the cast as Vic, the father of Riley Keough’s Lauren Reece and father-in-law to Pratt’s James. Stoic in his grief, Vic remains strong for his family after unspeakable tragedy. Beyond the strong exterior, he struggles with the unspeakable pain of not only losing his daughter, but his young granddaughter as well.

The actor, who started his career on stage in Chicago, starred as Eliot Ness in the 1993 TV series The Untouchables. He also appeared in The Long Kiss Goodnight and Brokedown Palace. The Terminal List will also reunite him with Pratt, who he acted alongside in Everwood. Additional credits including Scandal, Big Love and Parenthood.