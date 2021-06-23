‘The Suicide Squad’ To Screen At Fantasia Film Festival Days Ahead Of August Release

The Suicide Squad will screen at the Fantasia Film Festival days prior to its August release.

The screening of James Gunn’s latest comic book blockbuster will take place in-person on August 4 at Montreal’s historic Imperial Theater. Tickets will be made available to the public. The special event screening is being put on in celebration of the international genre festival’s 25th anniversary.

Warner Bros. Pictures’ action-adventure pic, written and directed by Gunn, sees super-villains Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Peacemaker (John Cena) and other criminals at Belle Reve prison join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X after they’re dropped off at the remote island of Corto Maltese. The film is scheduled for release in theaters in the U.S. and on the HBO Max streaming platform August 6.

Gunn is no stranger to Fantasia. He first attended the festival in 1997, subsequently bringing his film Guardians of the Galaxy to Fantasia in 2014 for its Canadian premiere.

Watch on Deadline

News of the fest’s Suicide Squad screening accompanied its announcement today of a second wave of programming. A third announcement, regarding programming, virtual events and juries, will be made in late July.

Apart from its special event screening, this year’s Fantasia Film Festival is being held virtually between August 5 and August 25, offering up numerous scheduled screenings as well as an on-demand library, panels and workshops. While the fest will be accessible across Canada, it will be geo-locked to the country. Film admittance will be capped to ensure that screenings are in line with the standard theatrical experience.