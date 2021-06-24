Netflix Dark Comedy ‘Strangers’ Sets Cast With ‘Dash & Lily’s Austin Abrams And ‘13 Reasons Why’ Star Alisha Boe Among Ensemble

Austin Abrams, Alisha Boe, Talia Ryder, Paris Berelc, Jonathan Daviss, Maia Reficco and Ava Capri have joined the Netflix dark comedy Strangers. They join Camila Mendes, Maya Hawke, Rish Shah and Sophie Turner in the pic, which will be directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Robinson co-wrote the script along with Celeste Ballard.

Robinson will produce along with Anthony Bregman and Peter Cron for Likely Story, which currently has an overall deal with Netflix.

Strangers is a subverted Hitchcock-ian dark comedy featuring the scariest protagonists of all: teenage girls. The film is set after a clandestine meet-cute, and Drea (Alpha, it girl) and Eleanor (beta, alt girl) team up to go after each other’s bullies.

The film reunites Robinson and Netflix following her feature directorial debut Someone Great starring Gina Rodriguez, DeWanda Wise and Brittany Snow and produced by Likely Story.