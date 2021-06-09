‘The Sinner’: Cindy Cheung, Ronin Wong, Neal Huff Set As New Series Regulars For Season 4, David Huynh To Recur

EXCLUSIVE: Cindy Cheung (The Flight Attendant), Ronin Wong (The Man in the High Castle) and Neal Huff (Mare of Easttown) have joined the Season 4 cast of USA Network’s The Sinner as new series regulars. Additionally, David Huynh (Baby) will recur on the crime anthology series, starring Bill Pullman and Jessica Hecht.

Cheung and Wong are the first Asian/Asian Americans to be cast as series regulars on the show.

David Huynh Courtesy of Juliet Green Management

In Season 4, still reeling from the trauma of a previous case a year ago, the now-retired Harry Ambrose (Pullman) travels to Hanover Island in Northern Maine for a recuperative getaway with his partner, Sonya (Hecht). When an unexpected tragedy occurs involving the daughter of a prominent island family, Ambrose is recruited to help the investigation, only to be thrown into a mystery of mounting paranoia that will turn this sleepy tourist island, and Ambrose’s life, upside down.

Cheung will play Stephanie Lam. Like the island matriarch Meg Muldoon (Frances Fisher), Stephanie will do anything to protect her son who becomes embroiled in a local mystery.

Wong will portray Mike Lam. Alongside his wife Stephanie, Mike runs a local restaurant. Although Hanover Island has been his home of many years, in times of crisis, Mike is made to feel like an outsider by long-time residents.

Huynh will play CJ Lam, son of Mike and Stephanie. He is caught between supporting his parents in their businesses on Hanover Island and his longing to establish his own life on the mainland.

Huff is Sean Muldoon, a dutiful lobsterman with a sensitive soul, Sean works for his family’s business.

The Sinner comes from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. Derek Simonds serves as showrunner and executive producer, alongside executive producers Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple through their company Iron Ocean. Charlie Gogolak and Willie Reale also serve as executive producers.

Cheung has had guest/recurring roles on numerous series including The Flight Attendant, Billions, Thirteen Reasons Why, High Maintenance, FBI, Blindspot, The Good Fight, Blue Bloods, New Amsterdam, House of Cards and Homeland. Her film credits include Noah Baumbach’s Mistress America and The Meyerowitz Stories and Jenny Slate’s Obvious Child and The Sunlit Night, among others. Cheung is repped by PH Entertainment Group Inc.

Wong’s TV credits include guest roles on Kung Fu, Man in the High Castle, DC Legends, and Siren. He recently wrote and directed his first short film, Eight Short Films about Cell Phones which debuted at the Mighty Asian Moviemaking Marathon. He’s repped by Brad Mellesmoen at Lucas Talent Inc., Vancouver.

Huff is coming off his run as Father Dan on HBO’s Mare of Easttown. He previously played Michael Steintorf, chief of staff to the mayor, on HBO’s The Wire. He’s also known for his role as clergy abuse survivor/advocate Phil Saviano in the Oscar-winning film Spotlight. On Broadway, Huff appeared in the praised production of To Kill a Mockingbird, alongside Jeff Daniels. He’s repped by Cornerstone Talent Agency, Innovative Artists and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.

Huynh won the Outstanding Newcomer award at the LA Asian Pacific Film Festival for his starring role in the feature Baby and starred in M.F.A. with Francesca Eastwood. He has guested on such shows as NCIS:Los Angeles and Kevin (Probably) Saves the World. Huynh is repped by Juliet Green Management.