Marvel-Themed ‘Simpsons’ Short Featuring Tom Hiddleston To Debut On Disney+ In July

On Tuesday, Disney+ unveiled a new Marvel-themed short from The Simpsons, which is set to premiere on the streaming platform Wednesday, July 7.

In the short, titled “The Good, The Bart, and The Loki”, The God of Mischief is banished from Asgard yet again and must face his toughest opponents yet: the Simpsons and Springfield’s mightiest heroes. In the crossover event—paying tribute to the superheroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as its villains—Loki ultimately ends up joining forces with none other than Bart Simpson (Nancy Cartwright).

Loki star Tom Hiddleston will voice the character of the same name in the animated short, which will also feature a number of fan-favorite characters from The Simpsons.

“The Good, The Bart, and The Loki” is the second in a series of Simpsons shorts from Disney+, highlighting the streamer’s marquee brands and titles. Their last short of the sort was the Star Wars-themed “Maggie Simpson in ‘The Force Awakens from Its Nap.'”

New episodes of Marvel Studios’ Loki stream Wednesdays on Disney+. Check out key art for the new Simpsons short, inspired by the poster for Avengers: Endgame, above.