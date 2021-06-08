‘The Sandman’: Neil Gaiman, Stars Tom Sturridge & Gwendoline Christie Unveil Behind-The-Scenes Footage Of Netflix Series

Dreams come true in a behind-the-scenes look for Netflix’s The Sandman series.

Neil Gaiman, walking fans of the comic series through the Netflix set complete with elaborate props, shows “what happens when you bring dreams to life.”

Joining Gaiman in the teaser are stars Tom Sturridge and Gwendoline Christie, who will appear as Morpheus and Lucifer, respectively. Both the actors reflected on the duty and responsibility of bringing the beloved series to the screen and marvel at the grand scale and detail of the Netflix production.

“It’s like waling around inside your own dream,” Gaiman said. “This is Sandman made for people who love Sandman by people who love Sandman.”

Based on the popular comic book series, the series is described as a “rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven.” The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he tries to fix all the cosmic and human mistakes he’s made during his vast existence.

Allan Heinberg serves as executive producer and showrunner. David S. Goyer serves as executive producer and Goyer and Heinberg are also co-writers on the project. Gaiman is also an Executive Producer and Co-Writer. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television.

Watch the BTS footage above.