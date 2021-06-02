‘The Resort’ From Andy Siara, Sam Esmail & UCP Travels To Peacock

True-crime love story The Resort, from Palm Springs writer Andy Siara and Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail, has been ordered at Peacock.

The streamer has handed the series from UCP an eight-part order.

It first emerged in February 2020 that the pair were developing the scripted project at the Universal Studio Group division.

The Resort explores love and the weird things we do in the name of it, encased in an elaborate true-crime conspiracy, with each season set in a unique picturesque vacation destination. The first season takes place at an all-inclusive resort along the Mayan Riviera, when a married couple on the brink of divorce inadvertently becomes embroiled in one of the Yucatan’s most bizarre, unsolved mysteries that, somehow, is part metaphysical detective story, part Indiana Jones-esque adventure, part coming-of-age romance.

Siara will write the series and will exec produce alongside Allison Miller, Esmail, via his overall deal with UCP, and Chad Hamilton of Esmail Corp, via Anonymous Content. Sarah Matte of Esmail Corp serves as co-EP.

Siara wrote Palm Springs, which stars Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti and landed at Hulu/Neon for close to $22M, far and away the biggest Sundance deal of all time. He is also a co-producer on Peacock’s Angelyne with Emmy Rossum starring and was previously a staff writer on Lodge 49.

“Andy and Esmail Corp have a distinct point of view exploring off-kilter, genre-bending storytelling that is infused with humanity and compelling characters,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBC Universal Television and Streaming. “The Resort has everything viewers are looking for in their next escape drama – thrill, mystery, love and a tropical backdrop.”

“The Resort is a dream-come-true collaboration between Andy and Esmail Corp, two creative forces who from Palm Springs to Mr. Robot have continued to reinvent and subvert genre with heart. By combining an unsolved crime investigation with an exploration of marriage in a tropical location, they have designed a show for the Peacock audience that is fresh, fun and relatable,” added Beatrice Springborn, President of UCP.

Siara, who also tours the country with his indie rock band The Henry Clay People, is repped by UTA, LBI Entertainment and Morris Yorn.