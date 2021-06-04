‘The Resident’: Anuja Joshi Upped To Series Regular For Season 5 Of Fox Medical Drama

EXCLUSIVE: We’ll be seeing more of surgical intern Dr. Devi on the upcoming season of The Resident. Anuja Joshi, who recurred as the character in Season 4, has been promoted to series regular for Season 5 of the Fox medical drama.

Joshi’s Dr. Leela Devi is a surgical intern at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital. Despite her struggles with dyslexia, she continues to prove herself a rock star. Season 5 also promises more romance between Leela and Dr. Devon Pravesh (Manish Dayal), we hear, after their anticipated kiss in the Season 4 finale.

Joshi Kewal Chholak

Created by Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi, The Resident follows a group of doctors at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital as they face personal and professional challenges on a daily basis. Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp, Bruce Greenwood, Dayal, Malcolm-Jamal Warner and Jane Leeves also star. Morris Chestnut will recur in Season 5.

The Resident is produced by 20th Television. The series’ executive producers include Todd Harthan, Andrew Chapman, Peter Elkoff, Holden Jones, Rob Corn, Antoine Fuqua, Oly Obst and Marc Halsey.

Indian-American actress Joshi was the lead of the Hello Mini trilogy web series, produced by Rose Films and Applause Entertainment. She also was one of the leads in Season 2 of Ekta Kapoor’s Broken but Beautiful. A graduate of NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, Joshi appeared during her time in New York in the stage adaptations of Julie Taymor’s The Transposed Heads and Mira Nair’s Monsoon Wedding. She’s repped by Suskin Management.