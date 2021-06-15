‘The Profit’ Host Marcus Lemonis Launches Podcast From Glass Entertainment & Wondery

EXCLUSIVE: Marcus Lemonis, host of CNBC’s The Profit, is launching an unconventional business podcast.

One Hundred Percent with Marcus Lemonis is produced by Lincoln and Frozen In Time producer Glass Entertainment Group and distributed by Wondery, the podcast firm behind The Shrink Next Door and Dr. Death.

The series will launch on June 16 on Wondery+, the company’s subscription podcast service, before being widely distributed on June 23.

The new show is a mix of a masterclass, a cocktail party, and a Sunday drive all wrapped up into 30 minutes with a goal to reveal the secrets to success to listeners. Incorporating his core values family, community, character and ethics, as well as his vast experience with helping small business owners, Marcus teamed up with some of his friends to provide valuable advice to a broader audience in an entertaining and unique way.

Guests include Charles Barkley, Gayle King, Kristen Bell, and Howie Mandell as well as CEOs, entrepreneurs, and inventors.

Watch on Deadline

“I’ve always focused on people, process and product, and while ‘One Hundred Percent’ remains true to this motto, I wanted to create a podcast that allows business and mentorship to be fun and unfiltered,” says Marcus Lemonis. “We hear stories from some amazing business owners across the country and also some amazing notable entrepreneurs who we all know and love. And I’m thrilled to partner with Wondery to bring this podcast to life for all to listen, enjoy and hopefully learn something along the way.”