Abramorama Acquires Tribeca-Bound ‘The Price Of Freedom’, Doc Dissecting NRA’s Political & Cultural Influence; July Release Set Date

EXCLUSIVE: Abramorama said Friday that it has acquired theatrical rights to The Price of Freedom, the Judd Ehrlich-directed feature documentary delving into the history of the NRA and its political and cultural influence on the gun debate in the U.S. The deal, which calls for a limited theatrical release July 7, comes on National Gun Violence Awareness Day and ahead of the pic’s world premiere in the Spotlight Documentary section at this month’s Tribeca Film Festival.

Produced in partnership with Tribeca Studios and Erhlich’s Flatbush Pictures, the doc includes interviews with Rep. Lucy McBath (D-GA) and Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), former Rep. Gabby Giffords, NRA board member and former NRA president David Keene and activists on all sides of the issue to spotlight how, through political and cultural influence, the National Rifle Association changed the course of history.

“Peeling back layers and revealing the ways in which the NRA has seized the conversation around guns in America was both revelatory and disturbing,” said Ehrlich, who has had multiple films premiere at Tribeca including Keepers of the Game and We Could Be King. “While the influence of the NRA is widely discussed, the roots and ramifications of its power are more consequential than we imagine. By unpacking how we got here, my hope is that this film will bring new perspectives to the conversation around preventing gun violence in this country.”

Ehrlich produced with Aidan Tumas and Elena Gaby.

“Gun violence is an epidemic no matter which side of the debate you’re on,” said Tribeca Enterprises chief content officer Paula Weinstein, who heads Tribeca Studios. “This crucial film has the power to evoke deeply personal emotions and inspires people to engage around this urgent topic that affects all Americans.”

The pic bows at the Tribeca fest on June 16 at 5 p.m. ET at Hudson Yards Public Square and Gardens, and the next day will stream on Tribeca at Home.