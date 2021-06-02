‘The Peripheral’: Louis Herthum, Chris Coy, Melinda Page Hamilton Among 5 Cast In Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy’s Amazon Series

EXCLUSIVE: Louis Herthum (Westworld), Chris Coy (The Deuce), Melinda Page Hamilton (Messiah), Katie Leung (Annika) and Austin Rising (Alt) are set as series regulars on The Peripheral, Amazon’s upcoming original series from Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy’s Kilter Films. Chloë Grace Moretz and Jack Reynor star in the sci-fi thriller drama, based on the bestselling novel by William Gibson.

Created by Scott B. Smith, The Peripheral is described as a dazzling, hallucinatory glimpse into the fate of mankind — and what lies beyond.

The book centers on Flynne (Moretz) and her brother Burton (Reynor). In the novel, Burton, a veteran of the Marine Corps’ elite Haptic Recon force, is hired for a security job that takes place in what he thinks is cyberspace. When Flynne temporarily takes his place, she witnesses something that might have been murder.

Herthum will play Corbell Pickett, Coy will portray Jasper, Hamilton is Ella, Leung will play Ash, and Rising portrays Leon.

The Peripheral is produced by Amazon Studios and Warner Bros Television, in association with Kilter Films. Executive producers are Smith, director Vincenzo Natali, Nolan and Joy, Athena Wickham and Steven Hoban. Greg Plageman is executive producer and showrunner.

The Peripheral reunites Herthum with Westworld creators Nolan and Joy, having portrayed Peter Abernathy on the hit HBO series. Herthum is a series regular in Apple TV+’s Home Before Dark and also in the Netflix anthology series What/If opposite Renee Zellweger. He’s repped by AKA Talent Agency and Main Title Entertainment.

Coy recently wrapped a lead role in ABC’s limited series Women of the Movement opposite Adrienne Warren. He previously was a series regular on David Simon’s HBO drama The Deuce and also starred in Simon’s Treme. He also recurred on Alan Ball’s HBO series True Blood. His recent film credits include Sundance pic The Killing of Two Lovers, Ed Zwick’s Trial by Fire and Jason Reitman’s The Front Runner. He’s repped by Main Title Entertainment.

Hamilton most recently was a series regular on Netflix’s Messiah opposite Michelle Monaghan and John Ortiz. Her other recent series-regular roles include USA’s Damnation and Lifetime’s Devious Maids. Other TV credits include the role of Anna Draper on Mad Men, HBO’s Big Love, Sundance Channel’s Rectify and the CW’s Frequency. She also starred in Bobcat Goldthwait’s comedy feature, Sleeping Dogs Lie. She’s repped by SDB Partners and Sager Entertainment Inc.

Leung recently wrapped production on the UK limited series Annika, a crime drama in which she co-stars opposite Nikola Walker. She also recently filmed a co-starring role in the feature Lockdown, written by Steven Knight and directed by Doug Liman. She can currently be seen opposite Hugh Laurie in the four-part miniseries Roadkill for PBS/Masterpiece. She’s repped by Curtis Brown Group and Thruline Entertainment.

Rising recently recurred in Dust’s sci-fi series Alt from Gunpowder & Sky. Credits also include Better Call Saul, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Longmire, Hostiles, The Rookie, S.W.A.T. and Shameless. Rising is repped by Linda McAlister Talent LLC.