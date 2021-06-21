La La Anthony, Aisha Hinds And Janet Hubert Cast In Netflix Rom-Com ‘The Perfect Find’

EXCLUSIVE: La La Anthony (Power), Aisha Hinds (Underground) and Janet Hubert (The Last O.G.) have joined the cast of The Perfect Find.

In Netflix’s romantic comedy, they’ll star opposite previously announced cast members Gabrielle Union, Keith Powers and Gina Torres. The new cast members’ roles have not yet been disclosed.

The film, based on the novel by Tia Williams, centers on a 40-year-old woman with everything on the line—including a high-stakes career, ticking biological clock and bank account—watching to see if she’s willing to risk it all for an intensely lusty secret romance with the one person who could destroy her comeback for good.

Numa Perrier is directing, from a script she wrote with Leigh Davenport. Producers on the project are Tommy Oliver and Codie Elaine Oliver for Confluential Films; Gabrielle Union for I’ll Have Another; Glendon Palmer for AGC Studios, and Jeff Morrone.

The project’s exec producers are Stuart Ford, Linda McDonough, and Miguel Palos for AGC Studios; Holly Shakoor Fleischer for I’ll Have Another; Mel Jones for Confluential Films, and Leigh Davenport.

La La Anthony’s film credits include Spike Lee’s Chiraq and the Think Like a Man films. On the TV side, she is best known for her turns as Dom in Showtime’s The Chi, and as Lakeisha Grant in Starz crime drama Power. Additional small-screen credits include The Freak Brothers, BH90210 and Unforgettable. As a television personality, she has also hosted series including La La’s Full Court Wedding and La La’s Full Court Life. Anthony is represented by UTA, Untitled Entertainment, APA and Rosenfeld, Meyer & Susman.

Aisha Hinds’ big-screen credits include Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Beyond the Lights and Star Trek Into Darkness. On the TV side, she is perhaps best known for her turn as Henrietta ‘Hen’ Wilson on Fox procedural 9-1-1, and for her portrayal of Harriet Tubman on WGN America’s Underground. She has also appeared on the small screen in Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G, as well as Shots Fired, Under the Dome, True Blood and more. Hinds is repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency, Management 360 and attorney Nina Shaw at Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finkelstein & Lezcano.

Janet Hubert is perhaps best known for playing the original Vivian Banks on classic sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, between Seasons 1 and 3. On the TV side, the actress has also appeared on Pose, The Last O.G., General Hospital, One Life to Live, The Bernie Mac Show and more. She has also featured in films including Not Another Black Movie, Proud, 30 Years to Life and more. Hubert is repped by Douglas, Gorman, Rothacker & Wilhelm and CESD Talent Agency.