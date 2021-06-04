‘The Outpost’ Star Anand Desai-Barochia Signs With Innovative Artists

EXCLUSIVE: The Outpost star Anand Desai-Barochia has signed with Innovative Artists for representation.

Desai-Barochia is known for his starring role as Janzo, alchemist and loyal friend to Talon, in fantasy adventure series The Outpost, which is heading into its fourth season on the CW. He also serves as associate producer on the series.

His other television work includes a recent role as Lord Hardy on Netflix’s hit Bridgerton as well as Skins, Days of Our Lives, Tyrant and Emmerdale.

The British actor has appeared in hit indie films such as Netflix’s The Tiger Hunter alongside Danny Pudi and Kevin Pollack, and Caveman alongside Camilla Belle, Skylar Astin and Chad Michael Murray. He also stars in Eli Roth’s upcoming horror film Lake Mead.

Desai-Barochia also is involved with the organization Arts For India, which provides art, fashion, film & design education in India to students less fortunate.

Desai-Barochia continues to be repped by Insight Management & Production and TMP Artists.