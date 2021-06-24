‘The Offer’: ‘Ted Lasso’s Juno Temple Joins Miles Teller In Paramount+ Event Series About The Making Of ‘The Godfather’

EXCLUSIVE: Juno Temple, who has earned rave reviews for her role in Apple TV+’s hit series Ted Lasso, is set to join Miles Teller and Matthew Goode in Paramount+’s limited event series The Offer.

Temple will play Bettye McCartt, assistant to The Godfather producer Al Ruddy (Teller) but a powerhouse in her own right. Goode will play studio head Robert Evans. Also on board are Dan Folger as the film’s director, Francis Ford Coppola; Giovani Ribbisi as crime boss Joe Colombo; and Colin Hanks as Barry Lapidus.

A scripted limited series from Paramount Television Studios and set up at Paramount+ with a straight-to series commitment, The Offer is based on two-time Oscar-winning producer Ruddy’s experience of making the iconic 1972 film that Coppola directed and adapted with Mario Puzo from Puzo’s bestselling novel.

The 10-episode series is written and executive produced by Nikki Toscano, who also showruns, and creator and Oscar- and Emmy-nominated writer Michael Tolkin (Escape at Dannemora, The Player).

Teller and Ruddy (Million Dollar Baby) also serve as executive producers on the series, along with Leslie Grief (Hatfields & McCoys). Dexter Fletcher (Rocketman) will direct the first and last blocks, including the premiere, and also executive produce.

Temple is coming her knockout performance in Ted Lasso, the Golden Globe- and SAG-winning series that became one of the biggest hits of 2020. She is in the mix for the upcoming Emmy nominations, which will be announced next month. The second season of Ted Lasso bows July 23.

On the film side, Temple was most recently seen in Palmer opposite Justin Timerblake, which also bowed on Apple TV+.

She is repped by UTA, B-Side in the UK and Lichter Grossman Nichols.