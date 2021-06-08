‘The Offer’: Matthew Goode To Play Robert Evans In Paramount+ Limited Series About the Making Of ‘The Godfather’

EXCLUSIVE: Matthew Goode has been tapped to play Robert Evans, the legendary producer and studio executive, in the upcoming in Paramount+’s limited event series The Offer. Miles Teller recently was set to play producer Albert S. Ruddy, replacing Armie Hammer in the role.

The Offer is based on the Oscar-winning producer Ruddy’s experiences of making the iconic 1972 film that Francis Coppola directed and adapted with Mario Puzo from Puzo’s bestselling novel, starring Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, John Cazale, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton and Talia Shire. Evans oversaw the studio during the films production and gave the sign-off in green-lighting the pic.

The 10-episode event series is written and executive produced by Nikki Toscano, who also showruns, and creator and Oscar- and Emmy-nominated writer Michael Tolkin (Escape at Dannemora, The Player). Teller and Ruddy also will serve as executive producers on the series, along with Leslie Grief (Hatfields & McCoys). Dexter Fletcher (Rocketman) will direct the first and last block and exec produce. The Offer is produced by Paramount TV Studios.

The Offer was set up at Paramount+ with a straight-to series commitment.

Best known for his roles in Watchmen and Stoker, Goode has a busy dance card coming up starting with the Kingsman prequel The King’s Man and Silent Night opposite Keira Knightley. He is repped by CAA and Dalzell and Beresford.

